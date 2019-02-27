Harry Potter and BBC actor praises Colne youth theatre group for 'fantastic' exam success

A Harry Potter star has praised a group of 35 young Colne performers for achieving distinctions in their LAMDA exams.

Former Pendle man, Lee Ingleby, who plays Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, has said he is proud of the members of Stage Door Youth Theatre, Colne.

The young performers, aged 10 to 17, were put through their paces in a bid to reach Grade 4 and 5 in musical theatre and Grade 2 to 5 in acting - and every single of them earned top marks.

Lee, who became the patron of Stage Door last spring, said: "What a fantastic achievement! Distinctions across the board!! Proud of you all!”

Having started out in amateur dramatics with Pendle Hippodrome Youth Theatre, Lee has gone on to star in hit BBC dramas like Line of Duty and Inspector George Gently.

His father, director and actor Gordon Ingleby, is a familiar face to audiences in the Burnley and Pendle am-dram scene, and his sister, Donna Ingleby, taught Grade 5 in musical theatre to the Stage Door youngsters.

Company director Janet Philbrook, who taught the pupils sitting Grade 4 in musical theatre, said: "I think having Lee as a patron gives our members pride in their theatre group. He started out right here in Pendle so he knows how important it is to have opportunities like this.

"We were well shocked when we received the results. It's an amazing achievement and w're dead proud of all of our members."

BBC star Lee also gave the group his best wishes for their upcoming show Alice @ Wonderland.

The production, which puts a 21st Century twist on Lewis Carroll's classic children's tale, will be staged from March 28th - 30th, at 7-30pm nightly. There will be a Saturday matinee at 2-30pm.

Tickets: 07941 750872; www.phtheatre.co.uk; £12 adults; £10 concessions; and £40 family.