Heart-warming tale of puppy love at Burnley Youth Theatre

The award-winning Touched Theatre will shine brightly when it brings this heart-warming tale for young audiences to life.

Star of Twinkle Twinkle, Marty the puppy, loves play time with his dad - it’s his favourite time of day. But now he's on a mission to discover the music within himself.

This interactive story for children aged one to three years-old features puppetry and an original score.

Tickets include free early years activities.

The show will be performed at Burnley Youth Theatre on Thursday, November 1st, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Tickets: 01282 427767 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/burnleyyouththeatre