Hello Dolly! is a colourful feast of fun and comedy at Burnley's St Cuthbert's Church

Indulge in this colourful feast of love, deceit, adventure and meddling, which is being served up this week by St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The am-dram performers are back with their own take on romantic Broadway musical, Hello Dolly, written by Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman.



Set in Yonkers and New York City in the 1890s, professional matchmaker Dolly Levi attempts to find love for miserly half millionaire Horace Vandergeldar.



While there were some first night nerves and a few lines missed, the cast dished up a delicious slice of fun on Monday.



Rachel Barrowclough was charming in the fabulous lead role of mischief-maker Dolly Levi, proving plenty of funny moments.



Hayley Watson Reid never lets an audiences down and once again she gave a fantastic performance as Horace’s romantic interest, Irene Molloy, thanks to her confidence and stunning vocals.



A medley of fun and comedy was provided by Richard Parrish and Karl Pilkington as the day-dreaming duo, Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker.



Employees of Horace, the pair attempt to escape their poor and downtrodden lives - and took the audience on a whimsical adventure.



Robin Reid is a formidable force in the town’s musical theatre scene, having powerful vocals, natural stage presence and comedic charm.



His opening night performance was no exception, and he sparkled in the role of Horace.



Praise must also go to an excellent supporting cast and chorus, including: Elaine Morris as Ernestina Money; Adam Brierley (Ambrose Kemper); Laura Wilkinson (Ermengarde); Helen Pollard (Minnie Faye); Kirt Morris (Rudolph); and John Mcnabb (The Judge).

Let’s not forget the simple but efficient set design and brightly coloured 19th Century costumes, which added further splashes of personality.



Bonfire Night might have been riddled with warnings about the dangers of fireworks, but Monday’s show provided alternative entertainment which was nothing but good, old-fashioned fun.

Performances continue tonight to Saturday, at 7-15pm.

Tickets: www.facebook.com/scoads; 01282 534519; or at Jane’s Wool & Babywear shop, Brennand Street, Burnley.