Initiate Theatre Company bringing free youth acting and television class to Burnley

Initiate Theatre Company is holding a free acting and television class for children and young people.

It will take place on Tuesday from 6 - 8pm at Burnley Mechanics. Classes will then commence every Tuesday evening.

The company runs the Acting Academy in Preston and is now looking to move into Burnley.

The workshop is suitable for all young people aged between six and 18-years-old and offers an opportunity to work with industry professionals. It will cover topics like drama skills, voice work, improvisation, unarmed combat and Shakespeare.

Places can be booked via www.initiatetheatre.co.uk