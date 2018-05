For farcical fun head to Pendle next week.

Neil Tranmer is starring as a scheming head teacher who is on a mission to save his school.

Clive Beasley must reform his self-obsessed ways following a terrible inspection report.

But will his schemes only spell further trouble for the school?

What I Did at School Today will be presented by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson, from Wednesday to Saturday, at 7-30pm, and sitting in the director’s chair is Kevin Kay.

Tickets: 01282 661080.