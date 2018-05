Could you make a cool addition to a Pendle staging of Frozen?

The show, written by Bryony Lavery, will be performed by Pendle Borderline Theatre Company in November.

The society is hoping to follow-up on the success of its last play, Brontë, starring Matt Holmes and Rosie Butler (pictured).

Readings for Frozen will take place on June 4th and 7th at 7pm at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

To attend or express your interest, please send an email to pendleborderline.theatrecompany@yahoo.co.uk