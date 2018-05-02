Milkshake Live! at the Burnley Mechanics is a sweet treat

Drink up this delicious family show starring all your little one’s favourite characters.
Join the likes of Bob the Builder, Noddy and Fireman Sam on a journey through the world’s best-loved fairy tales.
Set against Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this live show will serve up a sweet brew of songs, dance and stories which both young and old will love.
Milkshake! Live: The Magic Story Book will be shown at the Burnley Mechanics on Saturday, May 12th, at noon and 3-30pm.
Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk