Milkshake Live! at the Burnley Mechanics is a sweet treat

Drink up this delicious family show starring all your little one’s favourite characters.

Join the likes of Bob the Builder, Noddy and Fireman Sam on a journey through the world’s best-loved fairy tales.

Set against Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this live show will serve up a sweet brew of songs, dance and stories which both young and old will love.

Milkshake! Live: The Magic Story Book will be shown at the Burnley Mechanics on Saturday, May 12th, at noon and 3-30pm.

Tickets: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk