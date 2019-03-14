Musical celebration of Stephen Sondheim's famous female characters

A group of Burnley actors are celebrating the famous female characters created by American composer Stephen Sondheim.

Ladies Who Lunch will bring to life the women of Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Follies, Company and more. Theatre group Vagabonds will present the show at 7-30pm at St Cuthbert's Community Hall, Sharpe Street, Burnley, on Saturday, March 30th.

The cast includes soloists Rachel Barrowclough, Judith Briscall, Abigail Cowburn, Julie Cummings, Helen Flack, Karen Huyton and Hayley Reid, plus Mick Dawson and John Huyton, all backed by accompanist John Smith.

Tickets (£6) can be booked on the door or in advance by calling 07757050709.