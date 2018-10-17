Party with Crafty at his Halloween Spooktacular at the Burnley Mechanics

Sally the Scarecrow needs your help to solve the ghostly goings-on at Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular!

From the makers of Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor, Santa’s Christmas Wish and Marty MacDonald’s Farm comes this brand new show for autumn.

Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular features a selection of popular children’s characters from previous shows, including Crafty the Crow, Pongo the Pig and Sheena the Sheep.

In this wacky tale, Crafty is hosting the biggest Halloween party in town.

But his plans go awry when his treasure golden pumpkin goes miss.

Join him as he teams up with Sally the Scarecrow to solve the mystery and discover who has stolen the pumpkin.

Every child in the audience will receive a trick or treat present and fancy dress is welcome.

A medley of classic children’s songs will be performed, including Ghostbusters, The Monster Mash, If It’s Spooky and You Know It, and Row Row Row Your Boat.

This action-packed production is 45 minutes long and ideal for children aged between two and seven-years-old.

The show will be performed at Burnley Mechanics on Sunday, October 28th, starting at 2pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk

For more information visit www.honaleemedia.co.uk