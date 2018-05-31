Pendle pupil's directing debut in riotous comedy

Stage Door Youth Theatre is hosting barmy play-within-a-play, Act Three Scene Five, next week.

Member Joseph Philbrook will make his debut as the director - all while he tackles his GCSEs!

Company director Janet Parkinson said: “Joe has enjoyed the experience and the cast have all been receptive to him!”

The same can’t be said for the fictional cast of actors whom the play presents: for a recipe of egos, inexperience and jealousy spell disaster in rehearsals.

It will be shown from Wednesday to Saturday at 7-30pm at The Little Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: 07941 750872.