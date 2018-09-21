Prepare for a Hallowe'en Spooktacular at Burnley Mechanics

Writer and actor Martin Parsons has around 20 years experience creating children’s stories which offer an escape to all the family.

His latest show, Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular, is a spin-off to his nationally popular series Marty MacDonald’s Farm.

It follows Crafty the Crow as he investigates the disappearance of his Golden Pumpkin ahead of his Hallowe’en party.

Martin’s interactive tales are aimed at children aged two to seven but have been designed for several generations of a family to enjoy together.

He said: “At this age children are wide-eyed and full of imagination.

“They’re not yet cool or street-wise so they really believe in the fictional worlds presented to them.

“At our Christmas shows, they don’t ask Fr Christmas for iPods or tablets - they want creative things like colouring books and stickers.

“They’re also uninhibited so they really get into the shows - they’ll hiss, boo and cheer.”

What Martin loves most of all is the family aspect.

“It reminds grandparents of their childhood at the theatre and it’s lovely to see parents escape their world of bills and mortgages and be made to play,” he said.

Each child will receive a goody bag.

Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular will be performed at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Saturday, October 28th, 2pm. Tickets: 01282 664400.