Purr-fect tale of friendship at the Burnley Mechanics

Get set for this brand-new stage adaption of Tabby McTat, a wonderful tale of friendship and loyalty.

It tells of busker’s cat, Tabby, who sets out to find his best friend Fred after they become separated.

The original story is written by award-winning author Julia Donaldson.

Julia is also the brains behind the modern children’s classic, The Gruffalo, which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide.

Tabby McTat will be staged at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday at 11-30am and 1-30pm.

Tickets: £14; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.