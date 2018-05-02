REVIEW: The Big Corner; Octagon Theatre

Oh dear! It’s not often that I don’t praise an Octagon production but I have to say that The Big Corner is a big disappointment.

Whoever said that nostalgia isn’t what it used to be, could have been referring to this adaptation from the stories of Bill Naughton.

We flit back and forth to different times in the lives of the main characters – but too often the time drags.

It’s all set in Bolton and the familiarity this engenders will serve to endear it in part to the local audience but anyone outside Bolton will be denied the comfort of such familiarity and with it any compensation for the play’s shortcomings.

The Big Corner is running until Saturday and tickets are available on 01204 520661.