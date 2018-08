Journey into the forest with Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men as they challenge the Sheriff of Nottingham to a fight.

Can Robin help the poor people of Sherwood Forest or will the evil Sheriff triumph in the end?

This outdoor performance of The Adventures of Robin Hood is ideal for all the family and will take place in the grounds of Burnley Youth Theatre.

There are also free family activities before and after the show.

Saturday, September 1st, 2pm and 4-30pm. Tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk