Romance and mayhem make a perfect pair in iconic musical at St Cuthbert's Church

St Cuthbert’s Church Community Hall, Sharp Street, Burnley An iconic story of deceit, adventure and meddling is heading to town.

Next month, St Cuthbert’s Operatic & Dramatic Society is bringing feel-good musical Hello Dolly! to the stage.

It follows match-maker Dolly Gallagher Levi as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find romance for miserly store-owner and half millionaire Horace Vandergelder.

This light-hearted production features huge musical hits like Hello Dolly, Put on Your Sunday Clothes and It Only Takes a Moment.

Taking the lead roles are Robin Reid and Rachel Barrowclough as Horace and Dolly.

Support will be offered by Richard Parrish and Karl Pilkington as Horace’s two clerks, Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker.

Also starring are: Elaine Morris; Adam Brierley; Laura Wilkinson; Helen Pollard; Hayley Watson Reid; Kirt Morris; and John Mcnabb.

The show is based on the play, The Matchmaker, by Thornton Wilder, and sponsored by Althams Travel Services.

It will be staged from Monday to Saturday, November 5th to 10th, at 7-15pm nightly.

Tickets and inquiries: www.facebook.com/scoads; Jane’s Wool & Babywear Shop, Brennand Street, Burnley; or 01282 534519.