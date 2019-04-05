Settle director relives her repressive Indian childhood in new Pendle show

A Settle storyteller is reliving her childhood in India in her fascinating new show at Brierfield Library.

Sita Brand, director of Settle Stories, will transport audiences from Pendle to Bombay when she presents Memories of an Indian Childhood next Thursday at 7pm.

She said; "We lost all our rights - there was no free press, there was no freedom of religion, there was no freedom of movement and there was no freedom of speech. That was a formative time in my life and one which I feel is so important to share."

Tickets are £8 adult and £6 concession and can be purchased by visiting the library directly or emailing via brierfield.library@lancashire.gov.uk.

Further information or to book online visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk