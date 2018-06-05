Sunny musical Summer Holiday offers theatrical fun at Bolton's Octagon Theatre

“We’re all going on a summer holiday, no more working for a week or two.”

Ah, the air was thick with nostalgia as the Octagon Theatre, Bolton, came up with an innovative format for its latest production and the audience got on board in more ways than one.

The performance actually started at Bolton Interchange where some of the cast were assembled to eventually wave us off as we boarded double-decker buses to take us on our summer holiday.

We disembarked at Bolton Town Hall square where the story continued before we walked to the theatre itself nearby.

We ended up having the best night’s entertainment we could have wished for.

All the songs you would expect were delivered but so was the atmosphere, thanks to a cast that maximised their capabilities.

Everyone played their part magnificently and it was little wonder that the audience responded with a rousing standing ovation. It has been a feel-good night that was simply fun, fun, fun.

I cannot speak highly enough of the whole production and if tickets are still available you would be well-advised to snap them up – the booking office telephone number is 01204-520661 and the run comes to an end on June 23rd.