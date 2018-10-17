Sweet sound of Burnley Light Opera Society at the Mechanics

`

Burnley Light Opera Society is back with musical, Sweet Charity.
Burnley Light Opera Society will storm back on stage with Sweet Charity, a fabulous musical about the highs and lows of romance.

Charity Agnes Valentine has a heart of gold - but she always gives her heart and money to the wrong man.

This time around, she’s determined to get it right.

Join her on a waltz through 1960s’ New York, as a talented cast deliver powerful numbers, like Hey, Big Spender!

The show will be performed at the Burnley Mechanics from November 10th - 17th.

Tickets, times and information: www.burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.