The Farndale Ladies are bringing farcical fun to Nelson's ACE Centre

In this farcical comedy, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Junior, the fictional Farndale Ladies are launching an assault on Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

The Farndale Macbeth will be presented by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson, next month.

It is will see Gordon Ingleby return for his second production for The Garrick, following Ladies Day in May 2015.

The Farndale Macbeth is the first in a series of plays involving the enthusiastic ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate and was an instant success when it was originally presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1976.

The formidable cast of women in The Garrick staging are stretching their talents by taking on a range of roles - too many to name!

Starring are: Marina Butterworth as Mrs Reece and Lady Macduff; Joan Rogers as Thelma and Macbeth; Marilyn Jones, as Dawn and Duncan; Samm Antill as Kate and a witch; Kath Riley as Minnie and Banquo; and Liz Rowell as Felicity and a gentlewoman.

Performances will run from Wednesday to Saturday, February 6th to 9th at 7-30pm.

Tickets: £12, £11 (senior citizens), and £8 (juniors); box office 01282 661234 (10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday). Season tickets: Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939. More information: search for Burnley Garrick Club on Facebook.