The Garrick presenting sparkling comedy about marriage and family at The ACE Centre

The Garrick will entertain audiences next month with a comical tale about the ups and downs of family life and marriage.

Fresh from directing Madness-inspired musical Our House at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Richard Sanderson is back behind the scenes for a rendition of Hobson’s Choice by Harold Brighouse.

In this humorous production, the two youngest daughters of bad-tempered bootmaker Harold Hobson are anxious to marry and

have eligible suitors.

Their father insists they must wait until their eldest sister, the practical-minded Maggie, finds a husband.

But to their dismay, Maggie has other plans.

Alan Hargreaves is swapping the director’s chair for the stage to depict Harold while Hazel Mzorek is Maggie, and Charis Deighton and Ellie Humberstone will play her two sisters, Alice and Vicky.

Also starring are Chris Taylor, Matt Whatley, Millie Green, Aaron George, Giles Williams, Keith Pounder, David Pilkington and Kathleen Riley.

Hobson’s Choice will be performed at The ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson, from Wednesday, May 15th to Saturday, May 18th.

Tickets: 01282 661080 (10am to 4pm); £12 adults, £11 senior citizens, £8 juniors.