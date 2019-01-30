The Garrick's Macbeth-inspired show spills with mayhem and mirth at Nelson's ACE Centre

Chaos is on and off the stage in this farcical comedy to be presented by The Garrick next week.

The Farndale Macbeth is the first in a series of plays involving the enthusiastic fictional ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate.

As always, expect an evening of mirth and mayhem in equal proportions as the production falls into madness.

The tale, inspired by Shakespeare’s “Scottish Play”, is written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Junior.

Helping to bring it alive on The ACE Centre stage is director Gordon Ingleby, following his debut for The Garrick with Ladies Day in May 2015.

Starring are: David McKinlay; Joan Rogers; Kath Riley; Liz Rowell; Ken Entwistle; Marilyn Jones; Marina Butterworth; Mike McKeown; and Samm Antyll.

The show will be staged at The ACE Centre, Nelson, from Wednesday to Saturday, February 6th to 9th, at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets: 01282 661234; £12, £11 (senior citizens) and £8 (juniors).

Season tickets: call Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.

For more information search for Burnley Garrick Club on Facebook.