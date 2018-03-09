The Garrick's serving up three slices of drama to Alan Bennett devotees

Fans of British playwright Alan Bennett are in for a triple dose of theatrical fun when The Garrick presents Talking Heads this month.



Written for the BBC, the TV show ran for two series, with six monologues in each.

Jealousy and secrets are the explosive ingredients which make up the The Garrick’s first monologue, A Chip in the Sugar, starring Alan Hargreaves.



Bed Among the Lentils sees Eleanor Jolley play an alcoholic and nervous vicar’s wife who begins an affair with the owner of a Leeds off-license.



And in A Lady of Letters Beverley McKiernan is a single working-class woman who finds herself on the wrong side of the law.



Performances run next week from Wednesday to Saturday at 7-30pm at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Tickets: 01282 661080 (10am to 4pm); £10 each and £7.50 for student concessions.