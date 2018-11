Shakespeare Schools Foundation is proud to present the world’s largest youth drama festival at Burnley Mechanics, starring local schools.

Expect an exhilarating evening, featuring a series of timeless Shakespeare comedies and tragedies, brought vividly to life as you’ve never seen them before.

It will take place on Wednesday, starting at 7pm.

Tickets and more information: £9.75 or £7.75 concessions; £6.50 group of 10 or more; www. burnleymechanics.co.uk; 01282 664400.