Get ready for a showcase of musical hits at Burnley Miners this weekend.

The Vagabonds will have audiences singing along to classic songs from an array of plays and musicals, including Chicago, Oklahoma, Me and My Girl, Cabaret, The Full Monty and Jekyll & Hyde.

The fun will begin at 8pm on Friday at the Plumbe Street venue.

Tickets cost £6 on the door and are also available from any cast member.