Theatrical fun with Colne Dramatic Society

Expect mishaps, hysterical in-fighting and unfortunate decisions as an incompetent amateur dramatic group launch an assault on a Dickens’ classic.
The thespians of Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society are getting into the festive spirit by staging A Christmas Carol.
But comedy abounds as their plans turn ludicrously awry.
The show, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr, will be presented by Colne Dramatic Society from May 7 - 12th at 7-30pm at The Little Theatre, Colne.
Tickets: 01282 861424.