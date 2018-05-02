Theatrical fun with Colne Dramatic Society

Expect mishaps, hysterical in-fighting and unfortunate decisions as an incompetent amateur dramatic group launch an assault on a Dickens’ classic.

The thespians of Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society are getting into the festive spirit by staging A Christmas Carol.

But comedy abounds as their plans turn ludicrously awry.

The show, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr, will be presented by Colne Dramatic Society from May 7 - 12th at 7-30pm at The Little Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: 01282 861424.