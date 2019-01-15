This teenage drama by Keith Waterhouse CBE is coming to The ACE Centre, Nelson

Johnathan Pye is playing Billy Fisher in Billy Liar, which is being presented by The Garrick this spring at The ACE Centre, Nelson. (s)
Johnathan Pye is playing Billy Fisher in Billy Liar, which is being presented by The Garrick this spring at The ACE Centre, Nelson. (s)
Share this article

A Pendle actor and director is bringing to life the character he played more than half a century ago.

Billy Liar is being presented by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Alan Hargreaves played teenager Billy Fisher 53 years ago with a drama group called The Lucas Players.

Now he is directing the show - and this time Johnathan Pye (above) will take on the leading role.

In this play, Billy weaves a world out of his daydreams - but trouble strikes when truth and fiction become hopelessly intermingled.

March 20th - 23rd, 7-30pm. Tickets: 01282 661080.