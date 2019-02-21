Youth musical at Colne's Pendle Hippodrome Theatre is a pop sensation

Take a step back in time with Pendle Hippdrome Youth Theatre this week and rediscover some of the world’s best pop songs.

The party doesn’t stop during Popstars the 90s Musical, which proves just why so many millennials fell in love with The Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, N Sync and Britney Spears.

In the tale, high school musician Mark is left heartbroken when his girlfriend Shannon dumps him for a shot at fame after discovering a TV star will be the surprise judge of the state talent competition.

Mark hatches a plan for revenge by forming his own boy band in a bid to snatch the winning title from Shannon’s Candy Girls.

But as the boys can’t dance, they enlist the help of talented new girl, Ella.

Riccardo Atherton (Mark) showcased stunning vocals and proved exactly why he was a finalist of The Voice Kids UK in 2017 while Grace Mumby displayed brilliant acting skills as mean girl Shannon.

Just as impressive was the powerful singing of Caeragh McCloy as Ella and Maddie Redman as Charlie, lead singer of Candy Girls.

Lewis Mumby and Bella Withnell oozed confidence beyond their years, and strong support came from principals Shaun McMillan, Katie McMillan and Ashley Brennand, all five playing band members.

A shout out must go to the ensemble and supporting actors: Kaden Doult, Bridget Jones, George Bailey, James Crickmore, Hollie Dolman, Scarlett Simmonite, Levi Martin and Oliver Burnett.

The fantastic choreography was designed by Daniel Mason while Tim Mason and Peter Elmer lent their talents as musical director and accompanist.

Director John Hindle has pulled off another musical sensation, this time showing why 90s kids are still madly in love with an age of pure pop gold.

Performances continue tonight and tomorrow at 7-30pm at the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: 01282 863210.