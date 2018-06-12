YouTube stars bring live nursery rhyme show to the Burnley Mechanics

Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme Friends have become YouTube sensations, amassing more than 21 million subscribers and 20 billion views.

Now these colourful characters of are set to become stars of the stage with a brand-new live show.

Little Baby Bum is the world’s largest educational YouTube channel which brings classic nursery rhymes into the digital age.

The show will be staged at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Wednesday, September 26th, with performances at 10-30am and 2pm.

Tickets: 01282 664400; www.burnleymechanics.co.uk