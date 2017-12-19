Things to do (Dec 22 to 27)

There's still time to attend one or two more festive events before Christmas Day!

FREE: BBC Radio Lancashire’s An Intimate Christmas, Preston, Sunday, December 24

Join BBC Radio Lancashire for “An Intimate Christmas – LIVE”. You can spend Christmas Eve with BBC Radio Lancashire and friends… including the Houghton Weavers, the 2nd Rossendale Scout Band and a host of special guests. Presenter John “Gilly” Gillmore will be live on stage to bring this afternoon of Christmas cheer together. Tickets are free (with a £1.50 booking fee. It’s at the Guild Hall in Preston from 2pm. Call 01772 804444 or visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk to book your tickets.

PAID: Elf, Blackpool, Saturday, December 23

The Regeant Cinema on Church Street in Blackpool is showing the hugely popular Christmas film Elf to really get you in the mood for the festive season. Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. The film is being shown at 7pm and tickets are just £7. To book your tickets telephone 01253 290879. Booking is advised.

PAID: Aladdin, Preston, until Wednesday, January 3

Preston Guild Hall will make all your wishes come true with this years magical family pantomime Aladdin. Welcoming back the hilarious comedian Phil Walker, who has once again written and directed the show as well as starring as Aladdin’s brother Wishee Washee. All the usual ingredients for audiences young and old are promised. Show times and ticket prices vary. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/aladdin-panto/ or call 01772 80 44 44.

PAID: Children’s Christmas Party, Leyland, Saturday, December 23

Why not give the kids one last treat before Christmas by heading to The Railway pub in Leyland for their Children’s Christmas Party. They will have a DJ playing plenty of Christmas music, Christmas party games, and a face painter. And of course, no Christmas Party would be complete without a visit from the big man himself, Father Christmas! He will be in attendance to give the children a present. Tickets are £5 and are available behind the bar. Get yours before they sell out!

PAID: Peter Pan, Blackpool, until Sunday, January 7

The sky is the limit this Christmas, as with a sprinkling of fairy dust, Blackpool Opera House takes you on a magical journey to Neverland in the sensational, swashbuckling musical adventure – Peter Pan. TV star Jennifer Ellison will lead the cast of this dazzling family production as Captain Hook alongside X Factor’s Jake Quickenden in the title role. Show times and ticket prices vary. Visit http://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/peter-pan/ or call 0844 856 1111 to book.

PAID: Christmas Candlelit Spectacular, Lancaster, Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23

Lancaster Priory presents their annual Christmas Spectacular concert. This is a very popular carol concert so early booking is essential. Tickets are £13/£11/£6 (under 18s half price). The concert starts at 7.30pm. Lancaster Priory can be found on Priory Close in the city. For more information visit http://lancasterpriory.org/events/friday-22nd-saturday-23rd-december-2017-christmas-spectacular/ or call 01524 63200 to book your tickets.

PAID: Cinderella, Blackpool, until Sunday, January 7

The most enchanting rags-to-riches fairy tale of them all Cinderella graces the stage of The Grand Theatre this Christmas as pantomime returns to Blackpool. Featuring sumptuous costumes, magnificent scenery and the unmissable and magical moment when Cinderella swaps her rags for a stunning ball gown and is transported to the Prince’s Ball. Ticket prices and show times vary. Call the box office on 01253 290190 or visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/ to book your tickets to the most magical ball of all.

PAID: Who Stole Christmas?, Oswaldtwistle, Sunday, December 24

Can you help find out who is planning to steal Christmas? Then head out to Oswaldtwistle Mills and enjoy their special Christmas Eve show with Cindy Lou, Martha May, and the North Pole Elves, plus their special grumpy guest star.Enjoy a breakfast with refreshments, live show, workshops, fun and games and all children will receive a candy cane, certificate and festive goodie bag. This event will run from 10.30am-12.30pm in The Hungry Tackler Restaurant. Call 01254 871025 to book tickets.

PAID: Beauty and the Beast, Blackburn, until Sunday, December 31

King George’s Hall in Blackburn are delighted that Stageworks Worldwide Productions will return to present their take on the classic tale – Beauty and the Beast. True to panto form, there will be brilliant goodies and baddies, singing, dancing, acrobatics, and plenty of magic. This promises to be truly magical show that will delight audiences young and old. Show times vary and tickets are from £15 for adults and from £12 for concessions. To book tickets visit www.kinggeorgeshall.com or call 01254 582579.

PAID: Father Christmas Funday, Chipping, Saturday, December 23

Father Christmas be heading to the Gibbon Bridge Hotel at Chipping, and will be joined by a children’s entertainer who will entertain the kids until the man himself arrives. All the children receive a gift. Arrive at 12.30 pm for a two-course lunch, and then meet Father Christmas. Tickets are £20 adults; £12.50 children aged 10 and or under; £7 children aged seven and under- payment required at the time of booking. Call the hotel on 01995 61456 to book now to avoid disappointment.

PAID: Santa Cruise, Hoghton, Saturday, December 23

This is a magical canal trip for children and adults alike. Get on board and have some fun, singing and festivities then try to find Santa along the canal side. Santa will then head on board and meet and greet each child individually and talk to them about what they want for Christmas. This promises to be an exciting trip for you and your children, and should really get you in the festive mood. Watch as your child’s face lights up when they catch a glimpse of Santa. There are various sail times on Saturday. Tickets are £18 adults; £20 children. Call 01254 202967 to book.

PAID: Naughty Elf Trail, Blackpool, until Sunday, January 7

Santa’s helpers at Sea Life Blackpool have a special festive trail, which will give children the chance to make it back onto Santa’s ‘Nice List’. The Naughty Elf Trail gives kids to follow a festive trail past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest. It’s included in the standard entry price, along with an elf trail pack, and runs until January 7.

PAID: Mince Pie Special, Bury, Tuesday, December 26

What better way to unwind after a hectic Christmas than by enjoying a relaxing steam train ride and a lovely mince pie, courtesy of the East Lancashire Railway. This promises to be an event that all ages can enjoy. There are various journeys between 10am and 4pm - all setting off from Bolton Street Station in Bury. Tickets are £14.80 for adults; £13.30 for concessions; £9.40 for ages nine to 18 and under fives travel for free. Book your tickets online at http://www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/ or by calling 0161 764 7790. Keep your eyes on the pies!

PAID: Kids Christmas Party, Preston, Sunday, December 23

The Anchor Inn in Hutton is holding a special party event just for kids on Christmas Eve. It’s a two-hour long party and kids can expect a disco with Christmas themed games, prizes and activitie; meet Santa in his light-up grotto and receive a gift; and enjoy festive themed food freshly prepared by Santa’s chef. Tickets, which are £8 per child, are available from behind the bar/The Computer Shop/CM Entertainments. For more information call 01772 612771.

PAID: Festive Flowers, Leyland, Friday, December 22

Midge Hall Methodist Church in Leyland are hosting an evening where you can create your own festive table decoration. All flowers are provided and will be selected using current trends, fashions and seasonal inspiration. No previous experience is needed. Book your place for just £25. It's tonight at 6pm. Email info@victorianatalieflowers.co.uk to book.