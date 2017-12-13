Things to do (December 16 to 19)

Take your pick from this great line-up of events happening this weekend:

PAID: George Michael Legacy, Blackburn, Saturday, December 16

A stunning celebration of one of the greatest singer-songwriters is coming to King George’s Hall in Blackburn. Nearly one year since George Michael’s untimely death, international tribute star, Wayne Dilks, and his eight-piece band faithfully recreate the George Michael 25 tour, featuring video footage of George on a video wall; a first for any UK theatre show. This is a show that pays tribute to a true musical legend and possibly the finest solo star Britain has ever produced. Doors open 7.30pm and tickets are £22.50, available from www.kinggeorgeshall.com

PAID: The Snowman Tour, Blackpool, Sunday, December 17

This promises to be a truly magical Christmas show for all ages over three. Delight your family with a screening of two enchanting films accompanied by live orchestra. Hear some of the UKs top musicians perform Howard Blake’s beautiful soundtrack - including the evocative ‘Walking in the Air’ sung by a local child soloist. It’s at the Tower Ballrooms in Blackpool Tower, curtain up at 1.30pm and 4.45pm. Tickets are £17.50 adults; £12.50 children. To book call the box office on 0871 222 9929.

FREE: Christmas at the Castle, Lancaster, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17

The people of Lancashire are invited to celebrate Christmas at the Castle this December with a festive fayre for all the family. Expect Christmas market stalls, street food, mulled wine and cider, cakes and treats, a Santa’s Grotto and a Christmas music and stage programme. Open from 10.30am until 5.30pm both days. For more information call 01524 64998 or visit http://www.lancastercastle.com/event/christmas-at-the-castle-2017

PAID: Santa Specials, Bury, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17

A firm favourite and a Christmas tradition amongst families in the North West, the famous Santa Specials are the ideal way to enjoy your holiday season! Soak up the atmosphere as you pass through the breathtakingly decorated Bolton Street Station in Bury before boarding your train to meet St Nick himself as he travels through the carriages with presents for the children. Adults tickets from £14.40; child tickets from £11.20. To book call 0161 764 7790.

PAID: The Chicago Blues Brothers, Preston, Saturday, December 16

It’s Christmas and The Chicago Blues Brothers are back with a brand new festive show, ‘Jingle Blues’. A powerhouse two-hour song-fest with over 40 hits performed live on stage for what promises to be the biggest Christmas party in town. Celebrate Christmas with this tinsel-tastic party show, featuring a festive feast of Christmas classics performed in the show stopping style that only the Chicago Blues Brothers can deliver. Doors open 7.30pm and tickets are £25.50.

PAID: A Brief History of Christmas, Milnthorpe, Saturday, December 16

Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending in the 20th century this is a whistle-stop tour of the origins of our midwinter festivities. Featuring long-forgotten songs and tales as well as some familiar and well-loved carols, it’s a show guaranteed to delight the hearts of young and old. A Brief History of Christmas is the perfect show for anyone looking to recapture the simple Yuletide delights of fellowship, laughter and good cheer. It’s at Heron Theatre in Beetham. Doors open 7.30pm. Ticket prices vary.

PAID: Christmas Flower Arranging Workshop, Lytham, Sunday, December 17

Create a luscious Christmas votive candle table centre with Michelle, florist of 28 years, in colors of red, green and silver. All materials are provided for you, just take your own cutters along. You also get to take home your beautiful creation. Total beginners are welcome, as are seasoned flower arrangers. There are limited spaces so make sure to book in advance. It’s at The Old Kitchen at Lytham Hall on Ballam Road in Lytham. Places are £25. The workshop runs from 1pm until 3pm. To book call 07826 793439.

PAID: Winter Wonderland, Preston, Sunday, December 17

Step into this magical outdoor Winter Wonderland on Winckley Square and enjoy a unique and memorable experience, brought to Preston especially for you and your family. This Christmas you can enter the magical city full of cheeky elves, Mrs Christmas and the great man himself, Father Christmas. Tickets are £15 per child including one adult free; £5 for each additional adult; under 1s go free. There’s a whole host of events happening throughout the day, including storytelling and a Christmas choir.

FREE: Festive Fun & Frolics, Fleetwood, Saturday, December 16

From carol singing Christmas crackers, to holly and ivy, the magical Christmas fairies who live inside their very own enchanted Christmas trees and pass on all their festive expertise to anyone who will listen - expect the unexpected from the Bread & Butter Theatre Company. Fleetwood market shoppers are promised a plenty of laughs and fun this festive season. The fun runs from 11am until 3pm and admission is free. For more information visit www.breadandbuttertheatre.co.uk/

FREE: Harry Potter Christmas Craft Session, Preston, Saturday, December 16

Head to the Harris Museum in Preston for a chance to create a Harry Potter inspired gift box this Christmas. Craft a Bertie Beans or chocolate frog box, perfect for a present or even just something to take home for yourself. Just drop in at the Harris Museum and let your creative juices flow! This free event is suitable for ages eight and over. From 1pm until 2pm. For further details visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk/events/for-families/1244-potter-christmas-craft-a-gift-box

PAID: Sleeping Beauty, Preston, until Saturday, December 23

Preston Musical Comedy Society are known for their excellent and well presented shows, and this family pantomime promises to be just that. Princess Aurora is castle-bound as her parents fear for her safety due to the terrible curse Carabosse has put on her. The Good Fairies help but Aurora still needs a champion. Can the Prince and the gang save Aurora? Mischievous fun ensues, a goodie with some gags, and a baddie wanting boos. Catch Sleeping Beauty at Preston Playhouse until Saturday, December 23. Various shows times and tickets start at £6. Box office: 0333 666 3366.

PAID: Christmas Xplorer Challenge, Preston, from Monday, December 18 until Sunday, January 7

In partnership with British Orienteering, the Christmas Xplorer Challenge is the perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air and for the kids to burn off some energy over Christmas. Pick up your map pack (£3) and explore Brockholes Nature Reserve to find the Christmas markers. From Monday. Open 10am until 3pm.

PAID: Christmas Farmers Market, Hoghton, Sunday, December 17

One of the original markets in Lancashire, Hoghton Farmers Market is getting in the mood for Christmas on Sunday. It’s a celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women to make it a great day out - for all the family. The house, tea room and gardens will also be open and Father Christmas will be in attendance in the Banqueting Hall - charges apply for these visits. Admission to the Christmas Farmers Market is £1 per car or 50p for pedestrians. Open from 10am until 2pm.

PAID: Derek Acorah, Fleetwood, Saturday, December 16

Derek Acorah describes himself as a spiritual medium. He is best known for his television work on ‘Most Haunted’ broadcast on Living TV. The pioneer for Spiritualism and mediumship on television, he is arguably the world’s most renowned Spirit Medium having demonstrated to many people in theatres throughout the UK. He’s at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Saturday. Doors open 7.30pm and tickets are £18.50. Call the box office on 01253 887693.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, December 17

The weather outside might be frightful, but you can warm yourself up with some hot and funky jazz on Sunday, courtesy of Pinto Beans. Harold Salisbury leads the pack on saxophones, ably assisted by Norman Helm on bass, Jonathan Hartley on drums and Tom Vernon on guitar. It’s at the Ale Emporium in Preston. Doors open 9pm. Admission is free.