Things to do (Feb 24 to 26)

There's a great selection of events happening in Lancashire over the weekend.

PAID: Liverpool Cow Keepers, Preston, Saturday, February 24

This illustrated talk is part of Saturday Morning Lecture series. Liverpool Cow Workers is an illustrated talk by Dave Joy, which tells the story of the mass exodus from The Dales with their cows to cities like Liverpool to supply milk. It begins at 11am. Admission is £2 per person and light refreshments (tea, coffee, cakes) will be available for a small donation. It is being held at the Lancashire Infantry Museum, which is in Fulwood Barracks, Preston. Note that you will need positive personal identification (eg. photo driving licence) to gain access to the Barracks.

PAID: The Talbot Conference, Blackburn, Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25

This event at Blackburn College will provide a unique opportunity to enjoy the stunning photographic collection ‘The Talbot Archive’. The photography catalogues Lancashire life from the 1930s through to the 1990s. It runs from 9.45am until 4pm on both days, and features guest lectures. Although the event is free, booking is required. It’s at THe University Centre at Blackburn College. For more information or book your place email: talbotarchive@blackburn.ac.uk

PAID: Winter Fell Walk, Bleasdale, Sunday, February 25

Weather permitting, this promises to be a pleasant valley walk following a river and rising into the fells before returning. Suitable footwear and clothing, to cover all weathers, is required. Meet at Bleasdale Parish Hall for a prompt 10am start. The walk is expected to take about four and a half hours. Tickets are £4.50 for adults, with concessions at £3.50. Booking is essential for this walk. Book your place by calling 01995 602125. Note this walk will go ahead no matter what the weather is like - rain or shine!

PAID: High Jinx Magic and Illusion Show, Blackpool, until October 31

Now in it’s seventh consecutive year, this fast-paced family variety show is a sure -fire hit with all ages. The show contains magic, illusion, dancing and circus skills, delivered in a fast-paced contemporary way which will enthrall, delight but above all entertain. Delivered by the inimitable Michael Jordan. It’s at Viva Blackpool, on Church Street, and has daily shows at 7.30m. Ticket prices start at £8.50. To book call 01253 297297 or visit http://highjinx.co.uk/

PAID: #Barklife Presents Bark Love, Blackburn, Sunday, February 25

Why not head out and join thousands of other dog lovers and enjoy this fun dog show, superb market place with over 40 stalls selling handmade items for you, your home and your dog! If you’re hungry they’ll have the hog roast provided by The Sirloin, and The Flying Pig Pizza Company will be whipping up some fresh pizza with their excellent wood burning oven. It runs from 10am until 5pm at Northcote Stud, Langho, Blackburn. Tickets are £5 for adults; children and dogs go free. Call 07932 702054 to book.

PAID: Hauntings, Hangings & Horrid Happenings Guided Walks, Lancaster, Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25

Whilst the nights are still dark, Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours will be hosting evening tours exploring the darker side of Lancaster’s past with tales of ghosts, executions and murders most foul! Tours depart at 7.30pm from Lancaster Castle’s main entrance – the John O’Gaunt Gatehouse – and last about 90 minutes.Tickets are £5 adults; £4 students and under 16s. It is not recommended that children under 12 attend these tours.

FREE: Trailblazers, Preston, Saturday, February 24

Reading is not just for school... it can be fun and take you to whole new worlds! (Plus, it is thought that kids who read for fun do better at school as a bonus!) If you’re aged between six and 12, love reading and talking about the books you’ve read, then head to Savick Library’s monthly Trailblazers Reading Group. At the sessions they have fun chatting about books, join in with quizzes, crafts and games. Refreshments are also provided. If you’re interested in joining talk to a member of staff at the library. For more information call 0300 123 6703.

PAID: All Day Board Games, Preston, Sunday, February 25

Preston Gamer’s Guild are holding their third all dayer in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation at Royal British Legion Middleforth, Penwortham. Bring your own board games or just come and play theirs! There will be a bring and buy sale - last time there was plenty of bargains to be had. And the Gamer’s Guild will be raffling away promos, board games and the like for the Foundation. Doors open at 10am. Everyone is welcome - there is space for 70 gamers! Children must be accompanied by an adult.

PAID: Hedgehog Awareness and Family Fun Day, Chorley, Sunday, February 25

Head to Heskin Hall Farmers’ Market and Craft Centre for this event. There will be plenty of fun things to see and do, including tombolas, raffles, games and competitions galore to celebrate and support endangered hedgehogs! They will also be collecting items requested by Chorley Hedgehog Rescue at drop-off points within the centre. So if you have any old towels, newspapers etc please bring them with you. Starts at 10.30am. Make a hedgehog’s day by joining in the fun!

PAID: Introduction to Arabic Rhythms, Lancaster, Sunday, February 25

Whether you’re a beginner or improver, Steve Hignett of Rythmweave will introduce you to playing techniques and rythms common to the Arab world in this four-week course. Authentic Arabic instruments provided, or bring your own. Course costs £40 (£20 for people on means tested benefits or in full time education – bring evidence to the first course).Dates are: Feb 25; March 4, 18 amd 25. Book via www.haltonmill.org.uk/learning-at-the-mill or call 07582 789406.

PAID: 'Allo 'Allo, Lytham, Saturday, February 24

The Best Western Glendower Hotel in Lytham are welcoming the team from Comedy Dining back as their ‘Only Fools and Three Courses’ event was such a success. And this time they are presenting an ‘Allo ‘Allo tribute event on Saturday night. Tickets are £40, and this price includes a three-course meal and the entertainment. It starts at 7pm. Accomodation for the event is also available. Prices for these start at £95 for one night and £150 for two nights. Both prices include tickets for the ‘Allo ‘Allo event. Call 01253 723241 or email sales@glendowerhotel.co.uk to book.

PAID: The Abominable Snowman, Oswaldtwistle, Saturday, February 24

Meet the Abominable Snowman in this very silly, very snowy adventure, perfect for ages three and over. This relaxed performance is tailored to suit children who have an Autistic Spectrum Disorder, Asperger’s, learning disabilities and those who have sensory issues. It’s at Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre & Theatre on Saturday at 2pm.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton Cleveleys, Sunday, February 25

Head to the Fylde coast on Sunday for this urban/rural walk through the Wyre Estuary Country Park. This walk is suitable for beginners and the more experienced alike. But if one hour is a bit too long for you, the walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Please let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Suitable/comfortable footwear is required, and suitable clothing should also be worn. Meet at River Road in Thornton Cleveleys for a prompt 2pm start. For more information on the walk, and other health walks that take place, call 01995 602125.

PAID: The Supper Club, Longton, Monday, February 26

The Supper Club will be The Golden Ball’s recreation of a historic event there at the pub. The event was held in 1849 when a large party was held by Mr John Wilkins. Food, drink and live music was the order of the night. On Monday the Longton pub will be hosting this event from 7pm. There will be a hot pot supper at 7.30pm (£5 per person), followed by live music at 8pm from Connor Banks. A charity auction will also be held. Booking is essential.

PAID: Spectacular Bird Feeding, Burscough, until Sunday, March 11

Go and see the spectacle for yourself every day as thousands and thousands of birds come right up in front of you to feed at 3pm at the new Discovery hide and 3.30pm in the Raines Observatory. Both feeds include a wardens talk. It’s at WWT Martin Mere at Burscough. For more information visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere