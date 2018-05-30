Things to do (June 1 - 5)

There's something for everyone happening in and around Lancashire over the weekend:

FREE: Supercar Showtime, Hoghton, Sunday, June 3

Preston's Flag Market will see hopefuls battling out to be crowned King and Queen of this year's Caribbean Carnival

There will be 100 supercars on show at Hoghton Tower, near Preston, and they’re a spectacular group of cars. There will be representation from Porsche, McLaren, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Aston Martin and many more. The event is a static car show, open to the public from 9.30am until 1pm. There is also a raffle and auction, which will be held around 12pm. There will be children’s activities and a children’s raffle. The event is being held to raise money for Derian House. Visit https://supercarshowtime.co.uk for more information.

FREE: The Eden Project Big Lunch, Preston, Sunday, June 3

Families are invited to The Eden Project Big Lunch from 11am until 4pm. The event, held at Ashton Park, in Pedders Lane, is an opportunity for communities to get together and enjoy a range of activities. There will be a bouncy castle, fun fair rides, an F1 simulation, pony rides and crazy golf. There is also an opportunity for children aged nine and 10 to compete in penalty shoot-outs from noon until 3pm. Funds raised from the Big Lunch will go towards a host of charities, including Cash For Kids and St John Ambulance.

FREE: People are Poetry, Preston, Saturday, June 2

Expect traditional dancing and more at the Lancashire Heritage Day in Nelson

Join Chanje Kunda for a creative writing workshop as a celebration of the self. “We are all marvellous. Little bodies, big bodies, everybody. People are poetry.” You will be invited to play with words and create your own poem. Poets paint pictures with words and the poem you make will be a self-portrait. Inspired by Lubiana Himid’s exhibition Hard Times and one of her key messages that ‘everybody matters’. It’s being held at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery from 1.30pm. Picture by Wild Ginger Photography.

PAID: Beaverbrooks Bike Ride, Lytham, Sunday, June 3

With over 800 riders taking part each year, the Beaverbrooks Bike Ride is a popular event. Whether you are a beginner or a little more adventurous, with five routes to choose from there is something to suit everyone. The bike ride is a family friendly event. Starts from AKS Lytham Independent School, Clifton Drive, in Lytham. Runs from 8am until 10am. Admission is £12 for adults and £6 for children. For more information and to register visit www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/beaverbrooksbikeride_2018/

FREE: Accrington Food and Drink Festival, Accrington, Saturday, June 2

Blackpool's Grand Theatre is the stunning venue for Photographic Sessions - The Basics

Last year’s revamped and revitalised event was one of Accrington’s biggest crowd-pullers, with more than 10,000 people filling the town centre for a day filled with flavours and family fun. Expect live food demonstrations with celebrity chef Richard Fox, international and regional food markets, hands on science for children, D-Day commemorations, cake workshop and much more, there will be something for everyone. Runs from 10am until 4pm in Accrington town centre.

PAID: Lancaster Castle Guided Tour, Lancaster, Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3

With origins dating all the way back to the Romans, this fascinating collection of buildings has been a centre for justice, incarceration and penal reform for almost 1,000 years. Join knowledgeable and friendly tour guides and be taken through tales of witchcraft, religious persecution, crime and punishment, rehabilitation and release throughout the ages. Tours run regularly, throughout the day, from 10.30am (10am at weekends) until 4.00pm. Tickets £8, with concessions at £6.50.

PAID: Me and My Girl, Blackpool, from Wednesday, May 30 until Saturday, June 2

Top drummer Luke Flowers is making a guest appearance for Pinto Beans in Preston

Blackpool & Fylde Light Opera Company present Me and My Girl at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool. The musical is set in the glittering 1930s and tells the story of an unapologetically unrefined cockney gentleman named Bill Snibson, who learns that he is the 14th heir to the Earl of Hareford. Bill must choose between fitting in with proper society or losing his girl, fishmonger’s assistant Sally Smith. Curtain up times and ticket prices vary. To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/me-and-my-girl/ or call 01253 290190.

PAID: Down by the Riverside Festival, Lancaster, Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2

Down By The Riverside is a unique festival set on the banks of the River Wyre in the beautiful heartland of Bowland, the ancient hunting ground of the Kings. Expect all the usual festival goodies with live music stages, DJs, craft ales, cocktails, foods from around the world, funfairs, activities, workshops, camping and glamping.But what sets this festival apart is the stunning outdoor theatre and riverside beach with mermaid. Visit https://downbytheriversidefestival.com to book.

PAID: Guided Walks around Morecambe & Heysham, Morecambe, Saturday, June 2

Let Peter Wade take you on a guided walk in Morecambe. The theme for this walk is The Train Now Standing and it’s a trackside walk in search of the sites of Morecambe’s many past railway stations. Meet at The Platform, Marine Road Central in Morecambe for a 2pm prompt start. Admission is £3 per person. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Peter also offers guided walks around Lancaster and along the Lune. Call 01524 420905 to book.

PAID: The Silent Island Disco, Preston, Sunday, June 3

Starting with a crafty family arts session Our Kids Social will get your creative juices flowing and you can let your imagination run wild. With themed activities to make and do together, they will focus on bringing together the beautiful outdoors landscape and their funky disco beats. Then it’s time to grab your dancefloor props, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie. Recommended age of four plus. Tickets are £6.75 and must be booked from https://ourkidssocial.ticketlight.co.uk

FREE: Preston Caribbean Carnival King & Queen Competition, Preston, Saturday, May 2

Each year, the Preston Caribbean Carnival procession is led by one King and one Queen. Take the family to Preston’s Flag Market on Saturday and witness competitors dance, entertain and flaunt their costumes, battling it out to win this year’s King and Queen titles. The main Carnival procession, held on Sunday, June 10, will be made up of a number of individual bands. Each band who is involved in the Carnival will put forward one King and one Queen into the competition to showcase their costumes in a dazzling display of dance and music. From 12.30pm until 4pm.

FREE: Lancashire Heritage Day, Nelson, Sunday, June 3

Head to the Heritage Centre in Nelson on Sunrday for this fun day. The Malkin Morris Dancers will perform traditional dances from the local area. You can also expect Lancashire poetry, wool spinning demonstrations, Lancashire book stall, tombola and a raffle. You will also be serenaded by the Secret Singers. Runs from 11am until 4pm.

PAID: An Evening with Paul Gascoigne, Bolton, Saturday, June 2

Known simple as Gazza, Paul Gascoigne is a former professional footballer originally from Gateshead. He played for Newcastle United between 1985 and 1988. At this special event at the Bolton Wanderers Macron Stadium he will speak in his own words about his life and career on and off the pitch. The evening will include a full interview with Paul, a Q&A with Paul, live entertainment, charity auction, and a opportunity to have a professional photo with Paul. It’s on Saturday night, from 6pm. Various packages are available - to book visit www.goldstarpromotionsuk.co.uk or call 01253 590928.

PAID: Photographic Sessions - The Basics, Blackpool, Monday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 5

Love photography or want to take up a new skill for 2018? Why not join internationally renowned photographer Sean Conboy for a unique Photographic Session – The Basics at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool. These sessions are just under 5 hours and will provide you with a variety of skills needed to photograph beautiful structures and interiors. There are sessions on Monday and Tuesday, from 10am until 3pm. Tickets: £40. To book call 01253 290190.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Sunday, June 3

There’s a rare treat in store for jazz fans on Sunday. For drummer Luke Flowers will be the special guest of local jazz masters Pinto Beans. The Cinematic Orchestra percussionist will be joining Harold Salisbury, king of the saxophone and the rest of the band - Norm Helm on bass and Tom Vernon on guitar. Its’ at Mad Hatters from 9pm. Admission is free.