Things to do (June 22 until July 1)

The weather promises to be fine this weekend, so why not head out to one of these great events:

PAID: Blackpool Championship Dog Show, Blackpool, Friday, June 22 until Sunday, June 24

Barton Grange Garden Centre is hosting Lancashire Hawks and Owls

This is the 79th Annual Championship Dog Show where you can see some of the world’s best dogs and feast your eyes on the beauties of the canine world from all parts of the globe. This is the largest canine extravaganza on the North West coast of England. Indulge yourself in all that is canine and dog related products with over 50 trade stands. It’s at Redwood Park, Inskip. Each day runs from 9am until 5pm. Admission is £10 per car for the duration of the show (free entrance into the show). If you bring a dog you will have to pay £5 per dog.

PAID: Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Blackpool, Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24

Peppa Pig and friends are back in the brand new live show Peppa Pig’s Adventure! Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. It’s at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre. Ticket prices and times vary. Box office: 01253 290190.

FREE: Catch the Wind Kite Festival, Morecambe, Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24

Join artist Adrienne Seed for the Great British Brush Off in Clitheroe

Head to Morecambe Promenade and enjoy beautiful and impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers – or bring your kite and fly it on the beach. There will also be live music, arts and crafts, street entertainment, stalls and many fun activities to enjoy too. The event runs from 12pm until 5pm each day and admission is free. There are also events happening at other venues in the resort. For more details visit www.moremusic.org.uk/events/378/Catch-the-Wind-Kite-Festival-2018

PAID: Dan Snow - An Evening with the History Guy, Preston, Sunday, June 24

An evening with Dan Snow will feature the well-known historian and TV presenter recount anecdotes of memorable experiences from his very successful career as an historian and broadcaster. Otherwise known as ‘The History Guy’ Dan will also research and include historical facts and stories relating to Preston. The show will conclude with a 20 minute Q&A session. It’s at the Guild Hall at 7pm. Tickets are £27, available online at https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/

FREE: Lancashire Hawks and Owls, Preston, Sunday, June 24

Stuff and Nonsense is being presented at Lancaster Castle

Lancashire Hawks and Owls is a private organisation that rescues and looks after birds of prey which cannot be returned to the wild. You can catch them at Barton Grange Garden Centre and at this event you’ll have a chance to meet the both the people and the birds they rescue. All of the birds of prey in the display are hand reared and totally approachable which means you can touch them and have your photo taken with them. From 10.30am until 4pm in the Green Room at the garden centre.

PAID: Adrienne Seed’s Great British Brush Off, Clitheroe, Sunday, June 24

Join artist Adrienne Seed in the Steward’s Gallery at Clitheroe Castle Museum for the Great British Brush Off and create your own famous brush face. You can bring or buy a brush on the day. This is a drop-in event. Admission is £2 per person, plus normal Museum admission applies -£4.40 adults; £3.30 concessions £3.30; accompanied children and young people aged 13 to 18 free. Runs from 11am until 3.30pm. For more information contact the museum on 01200 424568.

PAID: Stuff and Nonsense, Lancaster, Saturday, June 23

See artists at work at the Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail

Stuff and Nonsense is a family-friendly show at the Shire Hall, Lancaster Castle. Enjoy an audience with Mr Edward Lear, King of the Nonsense Rhyme and Loopy Limerick. Allow him to entertain you with tall tales concerning his life and times, the people, flora and fauna he encountered along the way, and his own inimitable philosophy of life. Oh, and a certain owl and a particular pussycat are both guaranteed. Produced by the Don’t Go into the Cellar! Theatre Company. Tickets are £8 adults; £6 children. Curtain up is 7.30pm. To book call 01524 64998.

PAID: Guided Walk: Summer Flowers, Preston, Saturday, June 23

Join the wildflower experts at Brockholes Nature Reserve as it bursts into colour for the summer. On this fascinating guided tour you will learn more about the huge variety of flowering plants at Brockholes, including a little of their historical use and folklore. Dress for the weather wearing sturdy footwear. Meet at 2pm outside the Welcome Centre. Tickets, costing £4.50, include free car parking for the full day. This event is aimed at adults, but interested children aged 11 plus are welcome.

FREE: Yellow Day Garden Fete, Preston, Sunday, June 24

Bring the family together for a fun day out in aid of St Catherine’s at the annual Yellow Day garden fete. Featuring a host of attractions including stalls, games, rides, entertainment and more. They are asking visitors to bring a splash of sunshine to the special day, whatever the weather, by wearing something yellow. All visitors arriving by car should use the park and ride system operating from the Leyland Trucks car park in Croston Road. Runs from 11am until 4pm. For more details visit www.stcatherines.co.uk

FREE: Friends of Highfield Road Park Annual Community Fun Day, Blackpool, Sunday, June 24

Learn how to make a terrarium in this beginners workshop

Go along and join in the fun at this Community Fun Day. Attractions include a visiting fun fair, side stalls including super tombola, cake stall, refreshments, face painting and family fun races. There will also be a dog agility display and you can listen to the Tidal Beats Bongo Drums or even have a go yourself. The fun starts at 12pm and runs until 4pm at Highfield Road Park in Blackpool. Call Karen on 01253 442252 or 07905 371947 for further information.

FREE: Windrush 70 Years Festival, Preston, Sunday, June 24

Some musical greats will be gathering at Vernon Carus on Factory Lane, Penwortham on Sunday for the Windrush 70 Years Festival. Hosted by Eddie Gee and Adrian Murrell, the festival will mix music from the likes of Jasmine Danielle, Stephen Bayliss (pictured), Des Malcolm, Relative Cool Band and Louise Wild with events like the Aspire Dance Troop, a 1970s fashion show and Worldwise Samba Drumers. Softball cricket will also be played, and there will be plenty of stalls to peruse, making this a real family event. It runs from 12pm until 8pm and admission is free.

FREE: Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail, Silverdale, from Friday, June 22 until Sunday, June 24

The popular Silverdale and Arnside Art and Craft Trail is back. This free event is hosted by the neighbouring villages of Silverdale in Lancashire and Arnside in Cumbria and runs from today until Sunday. Inspiring exhibitions, studios, workshops, installations and music combine in this three day Art Trail. Visit www.silverdalearttrail.co.uk for more details.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, June 23

Why not head out for a circular walk around Cleveleys on Saturday? You’ll make friends, encourage each other, develop a network of supportive fellow walkers and discover new walks in and around your area. This walk is suitable for beginners. If one hour is a bit too long for you, the health walk leaders can help by starting you off at a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Comfortable footwear and suitable clothing is advised. Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road for a prompt 10.30am start. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Beginners Terrarium Workshop, Preston, Saturday, June 23

Head to Barton Grange Garden Centre on Saturday and learn how to create your very own self- contained garden in a beginners terrarium workshop. This is a great way to bring the tranquility of an outdoor garden into your home. They will provide everything you need. This includes; the glass terrarium, succulents, compost, grit and step by step guidance from the friendly house plants team. Tickets are £25 and it runs from 10.30am until 11.30am.

FREE AND PAID: Blackpool Armed Forces and Veteran's Week, Blackpool, from Monday, June 25 until Sunday, July 1

Blackpool Armed Forces and Veteran’s Week, from June 25 to July 1, celebrates Britain’s armed forces, past, present and future. From tea dances to meeting pilots, burlesque and cabaret acts, family fun, dinners, parade and heritage tours, there’s something for everyone. Visit www.visitblackpool.com/things-to-do/events/armed-forces-week/ for more details.