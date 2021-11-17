Barnoldswick to be lit up for Christmas

The town's Switch On Saturday is set to be bigger and better than ever, after a gap last year. As well as new flags, Barnoldswick Town Council has invested in new decorations which will be switched on at 6-45pm.

The full-day event includes a Christmas Market from 9am, together with children's rides. A free Santa's Grotto opens at 12 noon at the Rainhall Centre while lantern making takes place at the Civic Hall throughout the afternoon.

The Town Square stage is the venue for performances during the afternoon and evening, with a magician, story-telling, dance, brass band and DJs. At dusk, Cottingley Faeries will visit the event.

Let there be light

A sleigh-led parade around the town centre gets the switch-on ball rolling at 6pm as families display the lanterns they've created for the spectacle. Fireworks will add to the 6-45pm finale in the town square when the new lighting scheme will be unveiled.

The event is organised by Barnoldswick Town Council.

"It's my favourite event of the year," said council clerk Joanne Geldard. "After a two-year break, I'm so excited we're having a switch-on event. We're working to make it as special as possible.