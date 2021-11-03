Bonfire Night 2021: Confirmed fireworks displays taking place across Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe

With nearly all bonfire events cancelled last year due to Covid, organisers across East Lancashire are going all out to ensure November 5th goes off with a real bang this time around.
Here are some of the confirmed fireworks displays taking place in the area:
1. Towneley Bonfire
Towneley Park, Friday, November 5th, 6pm until 9pm. Bonfire, two professional firework displays, funfair, hot food, live music. Single entry ticket, £3; four ticket deal, £10. Book online. There is strictly no parking in Towneley on the night without a £5 parking ticket; no pets; no personal fireworks or sparklers; no alcohol.
2. Lowerhouse Cricket Club
Lowerhouse Cricket Club - Saturday, November 6th, 5-15pm onwards. Fire lighting at 6-45pm, followed by firework display at 7-45pm. There will be fairground rides, and the club's bar and tea room will be open. Gate admission: Adults £4, children £2. Family tickets ( 2 adults and 2 children) £12.
3. Thornton Hall
Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven. Bonfire Weekend, Friday, November 5th and Saturday 6th. Huge bonfire, fireworks to music and special FX. Live band and DJ. Kids entertainment. Street theatre. Food and drinks.
4. Colne Cricket Club
Colne Cricket Club - Sunday, November 7th from 4pm. Bonfire 6pm, firework display 6-30pm. Family fun fair and hot food.