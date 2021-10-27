Burnley FC set for special Hallowe'en family fun day

Taking place on Saturday when the Clarets play Brentford, the fun day will be held in a devilishly decorated ETC building, North Stand car park (adjacent to the Fanzone), and will run from 10am until 6pm.

Entry is £5 per child (accompanying adults are free), and attractions include inflatables, a soft play area, face painting, candy floss, popcorn, a bag of sweets and much more.

Due to occupancy restrictions attendees are required to register a timed slot of one hour.

The Turf Moor Hallowe'en fun day will take placeon Saturday between 10am and 6pm. Photo: Getty

Tickets can be bought here.