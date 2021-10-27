Burnley FC set for special Hallowe'en family fun day
There will be plenty of ghouls, and maybe a few goals, flying around Turf Moor this weekend when Burnley FC hosts it 'spooktacular' Hallowe'en family fun day
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:42 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:44 am
Taking place on Saturday when the Clarets play Brentford, the fun day will be held in a devilishly decorated ETC building, North Stand car park (adjacent to the Fanzone), and will run from 10am until 6pm.
Entry is £5 per child (accompanying adults are free), and attractions include inflatables, a soft play area, face painting, candy floss, popcorn, a bag of sweets and much more.
Due to occupancy restrictions attendees are required to register a timed slot of one hour.
Tickets can be bought here.
Tickets to the Burnley v Brentford match are not required to attend the fun day event.