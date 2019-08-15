COMPETITION: Win race tickets for the Yorkshire Ebor Festival with the Burnley Express

The Burnley Express has two tickets to give away for the Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York Racecourse next weekend.

The four-day event begins on Wednesday, August 21st with the Juddmonte International - the richest race of their season, famously won by Frankel seven years ago.

Thanks to Free Super Tips and MyRacing we have access to the Grandstand and Paddock for Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor.

All you have to do, to be in with a chance of winning those two tickets, is answer the following question: Who was on board Frankel when the Sir Henry Cecil-trained colt won the Juddmonte International by seven lengths in 2012?

Send your answer to Daniel.black@jpimedia.co.uk. Closing date for entries is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20th, with the winner announced later that day.

Good luck!