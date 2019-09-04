Explore a 'fusion of worldwide flavours' at Nelson Food and Drink Festival

The festival will return for a fifth year, hosting delicacies inspired from all around the world.



Saturday, September 7 will see the return of the family foodie day out at Nelson town centre from 10am until 4pm.

Sponsored by local company Petty Real, the festival will provide stalls with worldwide flavours from Spanish sausages and German götterspeise; to Asian adzuki and Indian idli.

Director of the event, Zahida said: "Last year exceeded 9000 visitors and was our biggest and best event to date.

"We're expecting the same success this year and cannot wait to invite everyone into Nelson for the day."

The Food and Drink Festival will also feature live cookery demonstrations with celebrity chef Richard Fox throughout the day.

Entertainment for the family can be found in the town centre, including fairground rides, street entertainers and Bhangra dancing.

Chair of Petty Real, Charlotte Hagan said: "It's fantastic to see the Food and Drink Festival returning to Nelson this year and we're proud to be sponsors.

"It's an important event for the local community, and as a company that established locally and has been in the immediate area of Nelson for generations, it's a fantastic opportunity for us to sponsor."

Charlotte also said that as a long-standing family business, they are aware of how vital the local community have been in their 90 years of success, so it only felt right to be giving something back.

Saturday September 7, 10am to 4pm, Nelson town centre. Free to attend. Call 01282 426846 for more information or visit www.nelsonfoodfestival.co.uk.