Here are five of the best crafty workshops in Lancashire
These are the top places that hold crafty workshops in the area
Introduction to botanical eco printing, Eco Pod, Park View4U, Lytham'A fascinating introduction to Botanical, or Eco Printing at the inspirational Eco Pod at Park View4U, Lytham.'The course will be led by Maggie Pearson, a Liverpool-based textile artist, who designs and makes unique textiles and papers, printing them naturally with plants which are bound tightly with natural fibres (silk, wool, cotton, paper).'You will have the chance to go foraging for leaves with Maggie in the park and local woodlands, learn the principles of botanical contact Eco printing, and print some samples.'Takes places on Wednesday, April 22. Cost of 70. To book visit https://www.bymaggienaturally.co.uk/
The Golden Ball, Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston'Each month The Golden Ball at Longton brings a local craft expert to help you with your crafting skills or to teach you something new.'The mornings run Sunday mornings 10am - 12 noon (unless otherwise stated), with free tea and coffee.'No prepayment needed (unless otherwise stated), they only need your name for guestlist places.'The next two workshops are Painting with dots, Sunday, February 9; Learning to crochet on Saturday, February 29.'Visit www.golden-ball.co.uk/craft-workshops to check out what craft mornings are running and to book email info@golden-ball.co.uk
Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston'If you fancy trying something different, learning something new or just having a really good time, then theres a whole range of events at Barton Grange Garden Centre to keep you occupied and entertained.'Upcoming crafty workshops include watercolour classes, beginners modern calligraphy workshop, and Kirigami hearts.'For full details of workshops visit www.bartongrange.co.uk
Furniture painting and upholstery workshops, Cuerden View Cafe, Cuerden Valley Park, Bamber Bridge'Joanne Hughes of The Boho Shed holds regular furniture painting and upholstery workshops - learn how to upcycle your old items.'Visit http://thebohoshed.co.uk to learn more.