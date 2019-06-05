Pendle church hosting family fun this weekend

A Pendle church is gearing up for family fun this weekend.

Nelson Little Marsden will host its summer fair on Saturday from 10-30am to 1-30pm.



It will take place in the parish hall (next to St Paul’s Church) in Hibson Road, Nelson.



There will be numerous stalls selling a treasure trove of items like books, jewellery and home-made cakes.



There will also be plenty of games and activities for children and adults, and a selection of hot meals, coffee and cake will be served up.



Wild Bill will lead the live entertainment of singing and dancing and fair goers can also try their luck in a raffle.



Admission is free.