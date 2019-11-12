Pudsey Push: Here's when and where you can meet Pudsey in Preston and across the North West for BBC Children in Need

BBC North West Tonight presenters Roger Johnson, Annabel Tiffin and Owain Wyn Evans are pulling the red sofa across the region to raise money for Children In Need - and you can meet Pudsey.

After heading from the Lake District yesterday (Mon), the Pudsey Push will be making its way from Blackburn to Preston today (Tues)

If they stay on schedule, they will be passing Preston North End at 2.15pm, the University of Central Lancashire at 2.45pm and arriving at Preston's Flag Market at 3.15pm.

But the best time to come down and meet Pudsey and the team will be between 4:30pm and 5:30pm and they will be on North West Tonight live on BBC1 at 6:30pm.

Over the next few days they will be travelling across the North West.

Here are the details but all times listed are subject to change.

Tuesday 12 November

9:30am Blackburn Cathedral

10:45am St. James’ Lower Darwen

11:30am White Ash Primary, Oswaldtwistle

2:15pm Preston North End, Deepdale

2:45pm University of Central Lancashire, Preston

3:15pm Preston Flag Market, Preston

Come and meet Pudsey and the team between 4:30pm and 5:30pm – North West Tonight live at 6:30pm BBC One

Wednesday 13 November

9:00am 42nd Street, Ancoats

9:40am Manchester City Stadium

10:00am Ashbury Meadow School, Manchester

11:10am Whitworth Art Gallery, Manchester

11:20am Webster Primary, Greenheys

1:10pm Old Trafford

2:10pm Museum of Science and Industry, Manchester

3:00pm Manchester Cathedral Gardens - Come and meet Pudsey and the team between 4:30pm and 5:30pm – North West Tonight live at 6:30pm BBC One

Thursday 14 November

9:00am Community by Nature, Bootle

10:00am Our Lady Star of the Sea School, Seaforth

10:45am Bootle Strand Shopping Centre

11:20am Bedford Primary

12:20pm Everton FC, Goodison Park

12:45pm Liverpool FC, Anfield

2:00pm Edge Lane Retail Park

2:20pm Liverpool University

2:40pm Bold Street

3.00pm Liverpool One

Come and meet Pudsey and the team between 4:30pm and 5:30pm – North West Tonight live at 6:30pm BBC One

Friday 15 November

9:00am Claire House Childrens Hospice

9:45am Poulton Lancelyn School, Bebington

10:30am Brackenwood Junior School, Bebington

11:50am Tranmere FC, Prenton Park

1:00pm Hamilton Square

1:20pm Old Chester Road, Bebington

1:45pm Port Sunlight Memorial

2:30pm Lady Lever Art Gallery - Come and meet Pudsey and the team between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

How to donate

Click HERE to donate online and make a difference to disadvantaged children across the UK.