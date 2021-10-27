Three-day Burnley Culture Festival to showcase area's outstanding creative talent

The Gallery at Creative Arts, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Visitors will be treated to live music, art, performance, stalls and creative workshops during the three-day event, which is taking place across venues in lower St James' Street.

The purpose of the free festival, which has been organised by Burnley Cultural Consortium and Creative Arts in conjunction with the Historic England's High Streets Heritage Action Zone scheme, is to celebrate arts, culture and music within the town.

Three-time world turntablist champion DJ Woody will open proceedings on Friday night playing the Gallery Stage at Creative Arts.

Natalie George, who runs The Gallery at Creative Arts, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Acts including All Hail Hyena, Charly Syndrome, DJ Craig Woolstencroft and Design Rewind will all take to the same stage as part of a packed line-up on Saturday and Sunday, while a number of fun activities are planned for the Gas Street Stage, located at the back of Creative Arts.

These include a three-hour craft workshop hosted by Krafty Cow Tea Rooms, the Impossible Choir Rehearsals with Chris Bridges, live drawing with Squibbles' artist JAy Stansfield, and a Hallowe'en fancy dress disco.

Family-friendly activities will run from noon until 9pm on both Saturday and Sunday with after parties for over 18s taking place in The Gallery.

There will also be acoustic performances at the Empire Theatre Bar, a fashion show at Via Roma, street entertainment, and a collection of stalls on lower St James' Street.

Natalie George, who runs The Gallery, said: "We've been commissioned for the next three years for this festival, so this one is only our pilot year.

"We have got a road closure for Gas Street behind us, where the entrance to The Gallery is. And next year we're hopefully going to have a partial road closure at the front [lower St James' Street] as well.

"We're hoping that at the end of the three years, when the funding has ceased, this festival can then become town-wide and be Burnley's version of the Colne Blues Festival, but not as subjective to one genre of music.

"Coming from a small town like Burnley, you see the struggles locally, and a big barrier to art-participation or cultural activities is funding and money.

“People can’t always afford to spend a tenner on each child to gain access to these sort of cultural events; single parents with low income wages would really struggle. We wanted to try create an event without the financial burden.

"All the workshops are being run by local artists/creatives from the area, shining a spotlight on their services and in turn also strengthening their businesses, too."