Who'da thought Poulton had soul? Touch the Pearl do and they will be bringing their funky soul to the town on Friday

PAID: Poulton’s Got Soul, Poulton, Friday, March 15

Get ready for a unique and amazing night of live soul, funk and disco ... right in the centre of Poulton - at Vicarage Park Community Centre. You will hear from support acts Diane Marsh and Alfie Benson. And topping the bill are 10-piece soul funk party band Touch the Pearl. The concert is in aid of Poulton Gala. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the first act on stage at 8pm. A full bar is available on the night. Tickets are £15. For more information or to book your tickets call Steve Nicholls on 07947 817596.

PAID: Preston Cecilian Choral Society, Preston, Saturday, March 16

St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Ashton, Preston sees the return of Preston Cecilian Choral Society. The accomplished group will be performing Mozart’s Coronation Mass and music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The English composer is best remembered for his cantata cycle based on Longfellow’s The Song of Hiawatha. During this spring concert they will be pairing Hiawatha’s Wedding with the beautiful piece Tears from his Southern Love Songs, Op. 12. The concert starts at 7.30pm and admission is £12, with concessions at £10.

PAID: Time, Terrain & Trivia, Lancaster, Sunday, March 17

Bring together your line-up of super sleuths and put your skills to the test against Time, Terrain & Trivia in this thrilling city-based smartphone challenge. In this interactive 80s experience your teams will take a trip back in time to the 80s, answer questions based on movies, music, events and pop culture from the decade that brought you neon legwarmers, skinny jeans and big hair. Find out more and buy your tickets at www.GPShunts.co.uk (£30 for up to 6 people) or call 01904 410975.

PAID: Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical, Blackpool, Saturday, March 16

Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is a brand new all-singing, all-dancing pre-school musical extravaganza. Starring Channel 5’s iconic Milkshake! Monkey and two channel presenters as well as Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer & Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals. There are performances at 12pm and 5.30pm at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Arena venue. Ticket prices vary. To book visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/milkshake-live/

PAID: Black Powder Ginperience, Weeton, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16

Ginperience is created exclusively for the ginthusiast and ginquisitive. Join the multi award-winning Black Powder for a delicious tasting event like no other at Preese Hall in Weeton. Immerse yourself in the secluded ambience of their distillery and garden where you can access over 30 unique and naturally made ginfusions including some which are deemed to be amongst the best classic gins in the world. For full details and booking visit https://blackpowdergin.co.uk/

FREE: NYALitFest, Preston, Saturday, March 16

Bestselling authors are coming to Preston for the North’s biggest YA literary festival. Samantha Shannon, Melvin Burgess, Melinda Salisbury, Will Hill, Katherine Webber and Bali Rai to name but a few. As well as panel events and author signing sessions, there will be plenty to keep you entertained throughout the day - including publisher stalls and bookish gifts for you to purchase, as well as a book swap stall and face painter. It’s all happening at the University of Central Lancashire’s Greenbank Building from 10am.

PAID: Winter Gardens Film Festival, Blackpool, from Friday, March 15 until Sunday, March 17

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens Film Festival returns with a packed programme of cinema and events. Now in its 5th year, the festival is fast becoming a mainstay of the Blackpool calendar, offering an eclectic collection of classic cinema alongside brand-new releases. There will also be talks and exhibitions. Full programme information and tickets for the Winter Gardens Film Festival are available now and can be purchased online at www.wintergardensfilm.co.uk

PAID: Kids Slime & Craft Workshop, Preston, Sunday, March 17

The Golden Ball in Longton is hosting a Kids Craft Workshop with MoHo Crafts. Kids can work with slime and other crafts (St Patrick’s day hats and masks). There will also be face painting, and a children’s film will be shown at 4pm. Children can do the full two hours or just drop-in anytime between 12,30pm and 2.30pm. Admission is £5 per child. To confirm your slot email info@golden-ball.co.uk with your arrival time - you can just turn up on the day but there may be a small wait due to popularity. For more information call 01772 613 527.

FREE: Family Woodland Day, Darwen, Sunday, March 17

Why not take part in some good honest muddy fun with your family in the woodland environment of Sunnyhurst Woods in Darwen. Make sure to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor activities. Aimed at children aged seven to 10 years. All children must be accompanied by an adult (maximum of two children per adult). Runs from 10.30am until 1pm. This is a ticketed event, free tickets available from Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ Call 07905 100986 for more details.

FREE: Saturday Art Club, Preston, Saturday, March 16

Aged between 12 and 16? Want to get involved in a Saturday Art Club that is quirky, happy, friendly, unique and creative? Then why not go along to the Harris Museum and Art Gallery and make some new friends. The group is suitable for all levels and abilities and you can gain an Arts Awards in Bronze and Silver, but this is optional. The session runs from 1pm until 3pm and is a drop-in event, with no need to book. For more information call Kyra on 01772 905412 or email her at k.milnes@preston.gov.uk

PAID: Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius, Morecambe, Monday, March 18

Two of the greatest jazz guitarists in the world, Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius, have joined forces for an unforgettable live show and they are appearing at The Platform in Morecambe on Monday night. They bring with them a unique legacy in European jazz from years of touring and recording with Stephane Grappelli and Oscar Peterson. Over the years the pair have collaborated with greats including Pat Metheny, Herbie Hancock, Jeff Beck, George Harrison, Mike Brecker, Jamie Cullum, Ray Brown and Michel Legrand to name just a few. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets are £16.50.

PAID: Unmythable, Preston, Wednesday, March 20

Legendary heroes, psychotic dragons and randy gods go head-to-head in a hilarious and unforgettable journey. An anarchic blend of comedy, cross-dressing, stories and songs, Unmythable comes to Longridge Library after an award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Catch it on Wednesday at 7pm. Tickets £10 direct from the library.

FREE: Pick and Plant, Preston, Sunday, March 17

As part of the celebration of Ashton Park’s 100th birthday, there will be a number of events taking place to help maintain the park and spruce it up. You can take part in this pick and plant event where you can help with litter picking around the park, in Preston, and planting 100 bluebells with the Friends of Ashton Park in the new woodland. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. To take part meet at the Bowls Pavilion on Sunday. The event will take place between 1pm and 3pm. For more information call 01772 906471 or email parks@preston.gov.uk

PAID: Mother's Day Crafts, Southport, Saturday, March 16

Head out to the Wayfarers Shopping Arcade in Southport and create a Mother’s Day keepsake with your little one (and even your bigger ones) at this drop-in workshop on Saturday. Or leave your other half and the little ones and enjoy a bit of quiet shopping time (or even squish in a brew) while they create a beautiful gift that will be truly unique for Mother’s Day. Runs from 11am until 4pm. Costs between £5 and £8.

FREE: Equinox Walk, Preston, Tuesday, March 19

Celebrate the start of spring by getting out and about in the fresh air. You can enjoy the spring wildlife and scenery with this walk led by the Fishwick Local Nature Reserve park rangers as they mark the spring equinox. To take place meet at the Fishwick Local Nature Reserve car park on Tuesday for a prompt 10am start.

