Win tickets to see The Wailers live in Manchester

The legendary Wailers have announced a huge UK headline tour for March where they will perform 14 dates across some of the country’s major cities.

The Wailers continue their quest to bring reggae to the forefront of the world’s stage and East Lancashire Newspapers has three pairs of tickets to the Manchester Academy show on March 16th to give away.

Led by renowned bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined by original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey as well as saxophonist Glen DaCosta, The Wailers give audiences around the globe the opportunity to experience their unique and innovative sound.

From 1972 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman has carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together” - just as Bob requested.

In tribute to the late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers present Familyman’s multi-talented son, Aston Barrett Jr. Also on stage is polished background singer Shema McGregor, daughter of I Three singer Judy Mowatt and Reggae pioneer Freddie McGregor.

Accompanying the legends and children-of-legends on stage are many other talented musicians including bass guitarist Owen “Dreadie” Reid, a former student of Familyman and front man Joshua David Barrett, Rastaman by lifestyle and culture, who delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his performance and interaction with the audience.

The UK tour will see The Wailers perform songs from the iconic album Legend live on stage including classics Three Little Birds, I Shot the Sheriff, Jammin’, as well as many more greatest hits.

